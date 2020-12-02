Listen Live

Auburn/Opelika News

Auburn University research projects among recipients of $2.57 million state award
AUBURN, Ala. — Two Auburn University research projects are among the recipients of a ...

The Rise of Esports
Esports is slowly taking over the entertainment industry. Video games like Fortnite, Minecraft, Call ...

How important is shopping local? More important than you think!
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has encouraged families to stay home this Thanksgiving. Without the ...

Avoid this one gardening mistake by listening to Rex Ponder
Nothing is better than decorating the home as the holidays approach. Thanksgiving ...

Letters to Santa mailboxes return to Harris Center, Boykin Community Center for holiday season
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is excited to offer the second annual Letters ...

Auburn University researchers first to discover natural, metal nanoparticles in animal body; study has implications in restoring or enhancing sense of smell
AUBURN, Ala. – An Auburn University research team has made the first discovery ...

Opelika Chamber Hosting Self-Defense Class
Hopefully, you will never be attacked, but if you are, what do you do? ...

Lucy’s Neil Cooper named Auburn’s 2020 Bartender of the Year
On Monday, October 19, six of Auburn’s most talented bartenders met at The ...

Creekline Trails Public Meeting
OPELIKA, AL — Creekline Trails of Opelika invites all residents of the ...

